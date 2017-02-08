GOODE Skis Apprenticeship Program - Summer 2017

Do you love water skiing? Are you technically minded and interested in starting a career in ski design and construction but don't know how to get your foot in the door? If you answered yes to both of those questions, GOODE Skis ' 2017 summer apprenticeship program might be right for you. In it's second year, GOODE's apprenticeship program is designed to educate the next generation of ski designers and builders.

