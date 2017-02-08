GOODE Skis Apprenticeship Program - S...

GOODE Skis Apprenticeship Program - Summer 2017

Do you love water skiing? Are you technically minded and interested in starting a career in ski design and construction but don't know how to get your foot in the door? If you answered yes to both of those questions, GOODE Skis ' 2017 summer apprenticeship program might be right for you. In it's second year, GOODE's apprenticeship program is designed to educate the next generation of ski designers and builders.

Read more at WaterSki.

