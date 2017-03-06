Elder Ronald T. Halverson, emeritus G...

Elder Ronald T. Halverson, emeritus General Authority, dies at age 80

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Deseret News

Elder Ronald T. Halverson, an emeritus General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Friday, Feb. 24, at his home in Ogden, Utah. He was 80 years old.

