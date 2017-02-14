Drew Tutt / Photo courtesy of Weber County Sheriffa s Office
A former Ogden junior high school teacher has been charged with four felonies related to alleged sexual conduct with two girls he met at school. Drew Daniel Tutt, 28, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of enticing a minor, all third-degree felonies; and two counts of unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor.
