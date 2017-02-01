Boy's belief in God doesn't include belief in mom's church
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 15-year-old boy. I'm happy with my life, except for one thing. My mom believes in God, and Dad doesn't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savannah
|Jan 26
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC