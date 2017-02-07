AvantGuard offers hybrid monitoring o...

AvantGuard offers hybrid monitoring options

OGDEN, Utah-AvantGuard Monitoring is now offering dealers several new monitoring options, including redundant monitoring capabilities, providing the back end to local operators, and part-time monitoring for an account base. "Hybrid monitoring, in many ways, allows you to outsource the pieces of your monitoring that you may or may not want to do, whether it be the technology side or complete redundancy, and lean on a third party monitoring platform such as AvantGuard," Justin Bailey, AvantGuard's COO, told Security Systems News .

