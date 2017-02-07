AvantGuard offers hybrid monitoring options
OGDEN, Utah-AvantGuard Monitoring is now offering dealers several new monitoring options, including redundant monitoring capabilities, providing the back end to local operators, and part-time monitoring for an account base. "Hybrid monitoring, in many ways, allows you to outsource the pieces of your monitoring that you may or may not want to do, whether it be the technology side or complete redundancy, and lean on a third party monitoring platform such as AvantGuard," Justin Bailey, AvantGuard's COO, told Security Systems News .
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Feb 5
|Burqueno
|87
|Savannah
|Jan 26
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
