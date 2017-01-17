WSU to honor MLK's legacy with a week of service
Weber State University will host a week of service activities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students and community members will continue the legacy of King's work through service projects and events that benefit Ogden and the surrounding area.
