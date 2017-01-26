Utah police investigating woman's death after jail booking
Ogden a Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman who suffered a medical problem a day after she was booked into a northern Utah jail. The Ogden Standard-Examiner reports that an ambulance took Heather Ashton Miller to a hospital when she suffered an unspecified medical issue at the Davis County jail.
