Utah man wounded by Nevada police had...

Utah man wounded by Nevada police had crude bomb in vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: KSL-TV

Authorities allege that a Utah man who was wounded after a police chase and shootout in November near the Nevada-Utah state line also had a homemade bomb in his vehicle. Anthony Christopher Martinez, 30, of Ogden has recovered from injuries and face charges of attempted murder and possessing a bomb in the Nov. 17 police shooting following gunfire inside a strip club, the police chase and a crash outside a Nevada casino along Interstate 80, the Standard-Examiner reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Dec 28 Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec 18 Static8 2
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Nov '16 VTA AVE 805 X3 86
Morals and ethics for sale! Nov '16 natureboy 1
Gary Johnson for president Nov '16 Principled 2
News Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f... Nov '16 utahtrump 2
Trump'sScorchedEarth... Oct '16 harold hugjoy 4
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC