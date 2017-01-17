Utah man wounded by Nevada police had crude bomb in vehicle

Authorities allege that a Utah man who was wounded after a police chase and shootout in November near the Nevada-Utah state line also had a homemade bomb in his vehicle. Anthony Christopher Martinez, 30, of Ogden has recovered from injuries and face charges of attempted murder and possessing a bomb in the Nov. 17 police shooting following gunfire inside a strip club, the police chase and a crash outside a Nevada casino along Interstate 80, the Standard-Examiner reported Monday.

