Utah man wounded by Nevada police had crude bomb in vehicle
Authorities allege that a Utah man who was wounded after a police chase and shootout in November near the Nevada-Utah state line also had a homemade bomb in his vehicle. Anthony Christopher Martinez, 30, of Ogden has recovered from injuries and face charges of attempted murder and possessing a bomb in the Nov. 17 police shooting following gunfire inside a strip club, the police chase and a crash outside a Nevada casino along Interstate 80, the Standard-Examiner reported Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec 28
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec 18
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|harold hugjoy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC