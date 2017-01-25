Traveling Smithsonian exhibit featuri...

Traveling Smithsonian exhibit featuring history of American workplace ...

"The Way We Worked," from the Smithsonian Institution's Traveling Exhibition Service, looks at how the American workplace has evolved over the years and will be on display at Ogden's Union Station starting Jan. 28. It features photographs from the National Archives, such as the work of Dorothea Lange, who documented the lives of middle- and lower-class Americans during the Depression, according to Tiffany Cheng, a media specialist from the Smithsonian Institute. To illustrate where the American work experience is now, the exhibit also includes interviews with a variety of people living today about what their first jobs were like, Cheng said.

