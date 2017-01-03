TAB Bank Provides Trucking Company in Oregon with a $1 Million Revolving Credit Facility

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

