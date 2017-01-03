Ricky Lee Jensen
Ricky Lee Jensen, 62, of Holden, formerly of Odessa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Mo. Rick was born March 20, 1954, in Ogden, Utah, to Ephraim LaFell and Carma Archibald Jensen.
