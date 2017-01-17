Ogden women join those across the country protesting Donald Trump

The Salt Lake Tribune) In conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, Ogden hosted the Northern Utah Unity Rally Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Ogden Union Station with a march to Washington Boulevard, ending at the Ogden City Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd. The Salt Lake Tribune) In conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, Ogden hosted the Northern Utah Unity Rally Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Ogden Union Station with a march to Washington Boulevard, ending at the Ogden City Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd. About 300 people walked with picket signs from Union Station to Washington Boulevard.

