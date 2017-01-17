Ogden women join those across the country protesting Donald Trump
The Salt Lake Tribune) In conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, Ogden hosted the Northern Utah Unity Rally Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Ogden Union Station with a march to Washington Boulevard, ending at the Ogden City Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd. The Salt Lake Tribune) In conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, Ogden hosted the Northern Utah Unity Rally Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Ogden Union Station with a march to Washington Boulevard, ending at the Ogden City Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd. About 300 people walked with picket signs from Union Station to Washington Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec 28
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|harold hugjoy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC