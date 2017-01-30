Ogden man charged with murder in convenience store shooting

A man who turned 18 two months ago was charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of another man outside an Ogden convenience store. Thomas "TJ" Lovato, of Ogden, was charged in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

