Officer involved in shooting that killed officer Francom 5 years ago, speaks to media for first time
It's been five years since Ogden police officer Jared Francom was shot and killed during a raid on a suspected drug house. Derek Draper was in that house during the shooting, and during his first media interview Thursday, he talked about what happened that chaotic night and how Francom should be remembered.
