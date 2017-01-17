New TV commercial calls for leaks abo...

New TV commercial calls for leaks about potential Mormon tax fraud

Tuesday Jan 10

A new TV commercial will air in Utah over the next week produced by a long-time critic of the LDS Church who wants to build a case against the church's tax-exempt status. Fred Karger, who fought against Proposition 8 in California and filed a complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints there in 2008, has spent $30,000 producing the commercial, setting up a website and hiring lawyers and investigators for what he called "the biggest, loudest, most comprehensive challenge to a church's tax-exempt status in history."

