Man arrested after threatening another man with knife, evading police
A man was jailed after a threatening another man with a knife before leading officers on a low-speed chase in the snow early Saturday morning, police said. Ogden police said Zachery Kendall, 34, was arrested and booked into Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, evading and resisting arrest.
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec 28
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|harold hugjoy
|4
