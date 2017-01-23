Man arrested after threatening anothe...

Man arrested after threatening another man with knife, evading police

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KSL-TV

A man was jailed after a threatening another man with a knife before leading officers on a low-speed chase in the snow early Saturday morning, police said. Ogden police said Zachery Kendall, 34, was arrested and booked into Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, evading and resisting arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Dec 28 Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec '16 Static8 2
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Nov '16 VTA AVE 805 X3 86
Morals and ethics for sale! Nov '16 natureboy 1
Gary Johnson for president Nov '16 Principled 2
News Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f... Nov '16 utahtrump 2
Trump'sScorchedEarth... Oct '16 harold hugjoy 4
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Weber County was issued at January 23 at 5:27AM MST

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,935 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC