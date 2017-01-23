Layton mom found passed out in gutter sent to prison for child endangerment, sex with teen
A Layton woman found passed out drunk in a gutter last summer while teens partied at her house with alcohol she provided has been sentenced to prison. Amber Renee Bradley, 29, was sentenced Jan. 17 to four concurrent sentences of up to a year in prison after admitting to four counts of attempted child endangerment, class A misdemeanors.
