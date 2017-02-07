Jory Fenstermaker

Layton a A jury trial began Monday for an Ogden man accused of fatally shooting his friend's ex-boyfriend in a Davis County home last year. Jory Arlow Fenstermaker, 24, is charged in 2nd District Court with first-degree felony murder, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Randy Lennel Lewis on March 15, 2015.

