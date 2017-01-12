Gallery East opens new exhibit, - Car...

Gallery East opens new exhibit, - Carnival Pleasures'

Read more: Sun Advocate

In the first exhibit of the Spring 2017 season, Ogden painter and art educator Steve D. Stones displays his amusing, odd, and sometimes freekish pop art paintings at Gallery East. Stones's exhibit features a selection of 28 acrylic paintings and collages that draw upon the fantastic, bizarre world of carnival sideshows.

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Weber County was issued at January 12 at 5:13AM MST

