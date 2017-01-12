Gallery East opens new exhibit, - Carnival Pleasures'
In the first exhibit of the Spring 2017 season, Ogden painter and art educator Steve D. Stones displays his amusing, odd, and sometimes freekish pop art paintings at Gallery East. Stones's exhibit features a selection of 28 acrylic paintings and collages that draw upon the fantastic, bizarre world of carnival sideshows.
