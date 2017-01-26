Fat bike

Thursday Jan 26

Indian Trails Golf Course is hosting the 2017 USA Fat Bike National Championship , which will draw professional cyclists from all over the country. They'll ride 4.2 miles on a course specifically built for fat bikes.

