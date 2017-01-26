Eco Flower Acquired By JW Capital
Ogden, Utah-based Eco Flower , which makes floral bouquets and home decor items out of recycled and sustainable materials, which was founded by Meagan Bowman, has been acquired by investment company JW Capital . Financial details of the acquisition were not announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savannah
|Jan 26
|NYx
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec '16
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC