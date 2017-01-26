Eco Flower Acquired By JW Capital

Eco Flower Acquired By JW Capital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Techrockies.com

Ogden, Utah-based Eco Flower , which makes floral bouquets and home decor items out of recycled and sustainable materials, which was founded by Meagan Bowman, has been acquired by investment company JW Capital . Financial details of the acquisition were not announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savannah Jan 26 NYx 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Dec '16 Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec '16 Static8 2
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Nov '16 VTA AVE 805 X3 86
Morals and ethics for sale! Nov '16 natureboy 1
Gary Johnson for president Nov '16 Principled 2
News Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f... Nov '16 utahtrump 2
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC