Death notices, Jan. 7, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Deborah; one son, Michael Shay Dixon; six daughters, Hope Brown of Fruita, Sky Oh of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Shirley Thomas, and Jenny Brown, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, Teseia Whiteleather of Ogden, Utah, and Christy Brown of Phoenix; one brother, John Alan Brown of Fairbanks, Alaska; two sisters, Judy Williams of Olathe, and Glenda Gallegos of Delta; and 20 grandchildren.
