Wednesday court date for Layton man in roommate killing

A 20-year-old Layton man has been formally charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his roommate at a home they shared south of Ogden. The Standard-Examiner reports Davis County prosecutors filed the charging documents in 2nd District Court on Tuesday against Scot Fritz in the Dec. 19 killing of 24-year-old Taylor VanCamp.

