Sizzling Platter Launches New Catering and Delivery Service In Salt Lake
Salt Lake City-Sizzling Platter, the Utah-based restaurant management company with nearly 400 restaurant units globally, this week launched its new catering and delivery service, Sizzling Catering. With this initial rollout, Sizzling Catering is currently offered at three of the company's Dunkin' Donuts locations in Midvale , South Ogden and downtown Salt Lake City .
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec 18
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|harold hugjoy
|4
|Woman sues Utah Jehovah's Witnesses church afte...
|Oct '16
|jwtotruth
|51
