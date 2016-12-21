Sizzling Platter Launches New Catering and Delivery Service In Salt Lake

Salt Lake City-Sizzling Platter, the Utah-based restaurant management company with nearly 400 restaurant units globally, this week launched its new catering and delivery service, Sizzling Catering. With this initial rollout, Sizzling Catering is currently offered at three of the company's Dunkin' Donuts locations in Midvale , South Ogden and downtown Salt Lake City .

