Police want help identifying 3 caught on surveillance in South Ogden double homicide

Police are asking South Ogden residents and other members of the public to examine surveillance videos to help identify three people they say are responsible for the deaths of two men in a shooting Friday . Cyle VanKomen, 24, and Kevin Nelson, 61, were killed in the shooting at VanKomen's home, 3636 S. Ogden Ave. In addition, a 20-year-old man was seriously injured in the shooting and was "struggling" Sunday in the hospital, according to earlier reports from police, though an update on his condition was not available Tuesday.

