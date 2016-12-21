Ogden man soaked gun in acid after shooting, charges state

An Ogden man tried to destroy a gun by soaking it in acid after using it to try and kill a man in a West Haven neighborhood last month, according to charges filed Monday. Jes Robert Vollmer, 38, is charged in 2nd District Court with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, as well as use of a firearm by a restricted person and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies.

