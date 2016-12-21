Ogden man soaked gun in acid after shooting, charges state
An Ogden man tried to destroy a gun by soaking it in acid after using it to try and kill a man in a West Haven neighborhood last month, according to charges filed Monday. Jes Robert Vollmer, 38, is charged in 2nd District Court with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, as well as use of a firearm by a restricted person and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec 18
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|harold hugjoy
|4
|Woman sues Utah Jehovah's Witnesses church afte...
|Oct '16
|jwtotruth
|51
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC