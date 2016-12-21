Man arrested in West Haven shooting
Jes Robert Vollmer, 38, of Ogden, was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of attempted aggravated murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice and drug possession. On Nov. 25, deputies were called to 1022 W. Wilson Lane, where they found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec 18
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|harold hugjoy
|4
|Woman sues Utah Jehovah's Witnesses church afte...
|Oct '16
|jwtotruth
|51
