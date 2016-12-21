Man arrested in West Haven shooting

Jes Robert Vollmer, 38, of Ogden, was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of attempted aggravated murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice and drug possession. On Nov. 25, deputies were called to 1022 W. Wilson Lane, where they found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

