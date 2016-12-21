Dog food plant fire causes $300K loss...

Dog food plant fire causes $300K losses in Ogden

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Ogden firefighter placed losses at $300,000 from a blaze that billowed clouds of thick, black smoke from a dog food manufacturing plant Tuesday. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman said the fire, reported shortly after noon at the American Pet Nutrition complex, 133 W. 28th Street, forced evacuation of about 200 employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) Wed Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec 18 Static8 2
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Nov 29 VTA AVE 805 X3 86
Morals and ethics for sale! Nov '16 natureboy 1
Gary Johnson for president Nov '16 Principled 2
News Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f... Nov '16 utahtrump 2
Trump'sScorchedEarth... Oct '16 harold hugjoy 4
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC