Applications open for personalized law enforcement memorial license plates
A bill authorizing the plate was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Gary Herbert earlier this year, clearing the way for Utahns to begin ordering them. However, 500 plates must be ordered before production can begin and the option can be made available through the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Frank of keeping ...
|200
|Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys
|Dec 18
|Static8
|2
|why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|VTA AVE 805 X3
|86
|Morals and ethics for sale!
|Nov '16
|natureboy
|1
|Gary Johnson for president
|Nov '16
|Principled
|2
|Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f...
|Nov '16
|utahtrump
|2
|Trump'sScorchedEarth...
|Oct '16
|harold hugjoy
|4
