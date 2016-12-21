Applications open for personalized la...

Applications open for personalized law enforcement memorial license plates

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Deseret News

A bill authorizing the plate was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Gary Herbert earlier this year, clearing the way for Utahns to begin ordering them. However, 500 plates must be ordered before production can begin and the option can be made available through the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) 9 hr Frank of keeping ... 200
Stop calling police for stupid non emergencys Dec 18 Static8 2
why does Ogden 13 gang call Sur 13 scraps? (Feb '12) Nov 29 VTA AVE 805 X3 86
Morals and ethics for sale! Nov '16 natureboy 1
Gary Johnson for president Nov '16 Principled 2
News Meet the 'unknown Mormon' who could take Utah f... Nov '16 utahtrump 2
Trump'sScorchedEarth... Oct '16 harold hugjoy 4
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,159 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC