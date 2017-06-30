Victims identified in Sunday night deadly crash, 2 children among them
MIDLAND, TX - UPDATE: Two children are among five victims who died in a Sunday night crash. Kelly Brooks, 27, from Odessa died in the accident along with her two children in the Nissan Maxima.
