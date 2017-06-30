Restaurant Report: Odessa bakery makes low performer list
Health inspectors in Odessa had an active week for the week of June 12 through June 16. They have several top performers, while one restaurant made our low performer list. Meanwhile, the city of Midland had no reports available for the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|6 hr
|Josue santos
|74
|The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12)
|Jul 3
|Jessie Rogers
|15
|Single woman wanting spoiled
|Jul 3
|Zrob
|2
|Mirna Lujan
|Jul 1
|88210anm
|1
|Quality Energy Guys
|Jul 1
|Sonora
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Jun 28
|BuddyWebbIsWrong
|29
|Prostitutes
|Jun 18
|Sondra
|2
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC