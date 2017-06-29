Two victims identified in Odessa crash that killed 3
According to OPD, the driver of the Chevrolet van has been identified as Richard Jay Mackrell, 63, and the front passenger has been identified as Barbara Ann Mackrell, 46. A man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed three people and sent four others to the hospital Thursday night. Mark Garrett, 23, has been charged with three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, a 2nd Degree Felony, and two counts of Intoxication Assault, a 3rd Degree Felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOSA.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Wed
|BuddyWebbIsWrong
|29
|Single woman wanting spoiled
|Jun 25
|Drenda
|1
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Jun 21
|Princess27
|142
|Prostitutes
|Jun 18
|Sondra
|2
|PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End...
|Jun 16
|Robert Johnson
|1
|The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Jim Seifert
|7
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Munam cheema
|65
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC