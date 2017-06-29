Two victims identified in Odessa crash that killed 3

According to OPD, the driver of the Chevrolet van has been identified as Richard Jay Mackrell, 63, and the front passenger has been identified as Barbara Ann Mackrell, 46. A man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed three people and sent four others to the hospital Thursday night. Mark Garrett, 23, has been charged with three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, a 2nd Degree Felony, and two counts of Intoxication Assault, a 3rd Degree Felony.

