Traffic Alert: Lane closure of eastbound Hwy 191 in Odessa, June 6th
Heads up if you are going to be traveling on Highway 191 in Odessa this Tuesday. According to Odessa TxDOT, crews will be patching the eastbound outside lane of State Highway 191 between East Loop 338 and Billy Hext Road.
