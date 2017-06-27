Restaurant Report: No low performers week of Memorial Day
The week of Memorial Day was an extremely successful one for restaurants in Midland and Odessa. From May 29 June 2, health inspectors in Midland and Ector Counties did not have any low performers for the week.
