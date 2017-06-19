Nine New Albums Arriving This Summer

July releases include the 30th anniversary release of Rosanne Cash's King's Record Shop , Charley Pride's first album in more than six years, Sara Evans' debut from her own Born to Fly Records, Parmalee's sophomore album and a collection of duets by Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary. In August, Will Hoge will release his 11th album Anchors , Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer partner for the first time on Not Dark Yet , Loretta Lynn revisits a few of her signature songs on Wouldn't It Be Great and the Cadillac Three return with Legacy .

