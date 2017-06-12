Clean Chemistry announces new field office, hiring in Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS, JUNE 6, 2017- -- Clean Chemistry, answering strong demand for PeroxyMAX, its leading patented water treatment chemistry, today announced plans to expand in Texas by opening its second field office in Odessa. Clean Chemistry's PeroxyMAX technology is a safe, effective solution for the treatment of fresh and produced water for completions and is quickly taking market share from more dangerous and corrosive alternatives such as chlorine dioxide.

