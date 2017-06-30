Celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend at Firecracker Fandango in Odessa
Numerous activities will be available at the NewsWest 9 Children's Area located at 4th St. and Grant Ave. Those activities include free face painting, airbrush and glitter tattoos, mobile gaming theater, jumpers, mechanical bull, Odessa Fire Truck and cornhole tournament. There will also be some live entertainment at the NewsWest 9 Children's Area including a magic show with Professor QB the Clown at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The SHOUT Dance Group will also be performing at 6:30 p.m. There will also be numerous live performances at the event.
