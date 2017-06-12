Australian bull rider severely injure...

Australian bull rider severely injured at college rodeo

Odessa College coach C.J. Aragon says Bradie Gray suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition Thursday night at the Casper Events Center. Aragon tells the Casper Star Tribune that Gray had no pulse when he arrived at the Wyoming Medical Center.

