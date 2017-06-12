Australian bull rider severely injured at college rodeo
Odessa College coach C.J. Aragon says Bradie Gray suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition Thursday night at the Casper Events Center. Aragon tells the Casper Star Tribune that Gray had no pulse when he arrived at the Wyoming Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Sugarbear
|141
|The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Jim Seifert
|7
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Munam cheema
|65
|Chasity Brashier
|Jun 11
|hmm
|8
|Former odessan got 35 yrs for intoxicated vehic... (Dec '15)
|Jun 10
|Odtx
|7
|clare lopez flores (Jun '12)
|Jun 3
|Samanthavillarreal
|2
|Mc.camey
|May 27
|Ummmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC