Arrest made in connection with Odessa bank robbery

Bobby Chavez, 39, was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 1200 block of N. Lee St. just after 3 p.m. The robbery happened at the First Basin Credit Union, located in the 700 block of Golder Ave., on May 30, 2017.

