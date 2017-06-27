Arrest made in connection with major ...

Arrest made in connection with major crash in Central Odessa last week

Odessa police have arrested a man who caused a three vehicle crash in Odessa that injured a 4-year-old child. According to Odessa Police, Isidro Martinez, 21, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury Reckless "2nd Degree Felony."

