Arrest made in connection with major crash in Central Odessa last week
Odessa police have arrested a man who caused a three vehicle crash in Odessa that injured a 4-year-old child. According to Odessa Police, Isidro Martinez, 21, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury Reckless "2nd Degree Felony."
