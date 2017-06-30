30 minutes of hail costs Texas a whop...

30 minutes of hail costs Texas a whopping $480 million Thousands of...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single woman wanting spoiled 9 hr Drenda 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Jun 21 Princess27 142
Prostitutes Jun 18 Sondra 2
PIRI Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade End... Jun 16 Robert Johnson 1
The Shrimp Boat (Jan '09) Jun 12 Jim Seifert 7
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Jun 11 Munam cheema 65
Chasity Brashier Jun 11 hmm 8
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,574 • Total comments across all topics: 282,025,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC