3 killed, 4 injured in crash in north Odessa, being investigated as intoxication manslaughter
Three people are dead and four others are in the hospital following a fiery crash in Odessa on Thursday night. We're told the crash happened at the intersection of Yukon Road and Tabosa Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Police said an investigation revealed that a white van, which was an ice cream truck, was traveling westbound on Yukon Road approaching Tabosa Avenue.
