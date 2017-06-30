3 killed, 4 injured in crash in north Odessa, being investigated as intoxication manslaughter

Three people are dead and four others are in the hospital following a fiery crash in Odessa on Thursday night. We're told the crash happened at the intersection of Yukon Road and Tabosa Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Police said an investigation revealed that a white van, which was an ice cream truck, was traveling westbound on Yukon Road approaching Tabosa Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.