Trampoline wrapped around power lines in Odessa, Texas
"Not too often do you see three separate trampolines in the power lines, but they had some sort of wind coming through here," said an Odessa police officer. Three tangled trampolines knocked out power for thousands of locals in Odessa Tuesday.
