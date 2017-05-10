TechnipFMC opens new facility in Odes...

TechnipFMC opens new facility in Odessa, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: World Oil

TechnipFMC's new Odessa facility will bring together its surface product and service lines in one consolidated complex so that the company can better support the Surface Americas' integrated pad offering to clients. The facility will host all Surface Americas product and service lines including surface wellhead, pressure pumping products, frac equipment services and rental, flowback services, and measurement solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver name Adam Contreras 7 hr Curious 1
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) May 9 whybotherifheisps... 28
Homewrecker/Easy lay May 8 Jason 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) May 7 Bob 56
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) May 4 Bcm123 140
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC