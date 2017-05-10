TechnipFMC opens new facility in Odessa, Texas
TechnipFMC's new Odessa facility will bring together its surface product and service lines in one consolidated complex so that the company can better support the Surface Americas' integrated pad offering to clients. The facility will host all Surface Americas product and service lines including surface wellhead, pressure pumping products, frac equipment services and rental, flowback services, and measurement solutions.
