OFS Energy Fund Partners With Experienced Management Team to Acquire VanZandt Controls, LLC

OFS Energy Fund has partnered with Larry Richards and Dave Latch to acquire VanZandt Controls, LLC , an automated valve distribution and service company based in Odessa, Texas. VanZandt has developed a strong reputation in the west Texas area for its superior products and services.

