Odessa police searching for suspect i...

Odessa police searching for suspect involved in hit and run accident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

We're told Odessa police were called out to the intersection of 8th St. and Grant Ave. in reference to a hit and run. We're told an investigation revealed that the driver of a white 2005 Toyota Camry hit a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and left the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) Tue whybotherifheisps... 28
Homewrecker/Easy lay Mon Jason 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) May 7 Bob 56
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) May 4 Bcm123 140
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
Muttley on KBAT? Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC