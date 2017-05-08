Odessa police searching for suspect involved in hit and run accident
We're told Odessa police were called out to the intersection of 8th St. and Grant Ave. in reference to a hit and run. We're told an investigation revealed that the driver of a white 2005 Toyota Camry hit a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and left the scene.
