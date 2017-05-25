Odessa man in critical condition following accident
Odessa police and Fire Rescue were called out to Highway 191 and Billy Hext in reference to a car pedestrian crash. Investigation revealed that Shawn Marro, 25, was attempting to walk southbound across the north service road of the 6900 block of East Highway 191.
