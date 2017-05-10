Mike Pence Uses Cinco de Mayo Party to Talk Immigration
President Donald Trump eschewed a 16-year precedent this week and opted not to host a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the White House. Instead, Pence kicked off the holiday celebration by telling a bunch of people at a reception that President Donald Trump has "made the Latino community a priority".
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there entry level work in the O/M area for a...
|1 hr
|broke adventurer
|1
|Teresa Lewis
|May 16
|Pissed
|1
|Truck driver name Adam Contreras
|May 12
|Curious
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|May 9
|whybotherifheisps...
|28
|Homewrecker/Easy lay
|May 8
|Jason
|3
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|May 7
|Bob
|56
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
