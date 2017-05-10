Mike Pence Uses Cinco de Mayo Party t...

Mike Pence Uses Cinco de Mayo Party to Talk Immigration

President Donald Trump eschewed a 16-year precedent this week and opted not to host a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the White House. Instead, Pence kicked off the holiday celebration by telling a bunch of people at a reception that President Donald Trump has "made the Latino community a priority".

