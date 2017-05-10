I-20 Crash Update
Information was released on those hurt in Tuesday's crash. The multi vehicle crash occurred on I-20 in Nolan County around 10 a.m. on May 9, on the Eastbound side of I-20 near mile marker 243.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver name Adam Contreras
|11 hr
|Curious
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|May 9
|whybotherifheisps...
|28
|Homewrecker/Easy lay
|May 8
|Jason
|3
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|May 7
|Bob
|56
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|May 4
|Bcm123
|140
|Bealls parking lot west county rd
|Apr 27
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC