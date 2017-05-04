Cinco de Mayo met with more ambivalen...

Cinco de Mayo met with more ambivalence in age of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this May 5, 2016, file photo, Minerva Allende, right, dances with her fellow dancers of Cuerpo Escena Comania de Danza from the Institute of Chihuahua in celebration of Cinco de Mayo at the LULAC/Hispanic Heritage of Odessa's annual Fiesta Lunch at the La Margarita Festival Grounds in Odessa, Texas. Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric are leaving some Mexican Americans and immigrants feeling at odds with a day they already thought was appropriated by beer and liquor companies, event promoters and local bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 3 hr MMapp 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) 11 hr Bcm123 140
Bealls parking lot west county rd Apr 27 Anonymous 1
Muttley on KBAT? Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 1
Sa Apr 26 SAn Antonio 1
Looking for Pharmaceutical. Apr 24 Newintown 1
Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks! Apr 15 SaZ 1
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC